mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Your Guide To Color Correctors: Expert Tips To Apply + The Best Products

Your Guide To Color Correctors: Expert Tips To Apply + The Best Products

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Your Guide To Color Correctors: Expert Tips To Apply + The Best Products

Image by ERDAL ISLAK / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 23, 2021 — 20:33 PM

Makeup is an art form—this includes coloring outside the lines and using beauty as self expression, of course, but it’s also a lot more technical than that: Before swirling on an ethereal shade to top off your masterpiece, it helps to start with an even canvas. 

Enter color correctors, where makeup meets color theory. These helpful hues enhance your complexion products (like foundation and concealer) and nix discoloration in a mere swipe.

Thinking of using a color corrector? Consider the below your handy field guide. 

What is a color corrector?

Remember those complementary colors on the color wheel? Purple contrasts with yellow, orange sits opposite blue, and so on. Well, this same logic can help neutralize discoloration in your skin—purple can cancel out sallowness, an orange-y peach can warm up cool shadows, and the list goes on (more specific matches down below).

Each type of discoloration portrays slightly different undertones (redness, purple shadows, etc.), so you’d choose a hue based on which type you’d like to target. “Color corrector can be especially transformative for dark circles. I'm personally a huge fan,” adds makeup artist Alexandra Compton, product development manager at clean beauty retailer Credo.

Advertisement

Who should use it?  

Color correctors are great if you’re looking to balance discoloration—say, if you notice maude shadows under your eyes, redness around your nose, or sallow tints in your skin—but if you’re looking to just generally brighten up the area, you don’t have to use such a pigmented product. “It can make your skin tone look odd if you apply it on skin that doesn't need to be corrected,” notes makeup artist Jenny Patinkin. For example: “If you use a very yellow or peach concealer on an area that doesn't have any dark undertones, it can make your skin look oddly sallow.” 

That said, you should only use a color corrector on areas that need evening out. If you’re simply looking to cover up under eye bags, fine lines, or blemishes, your regular flesh-toned concealer will do. 

Types of color correctors. 

Color correctors range far and wide, and you may need a lighter or richer hue based on your skin tone. Here, take a peek at the four most common color categories. 

  • Green: If you have any redness in the skin, a green color corrector can help cool those undertones. Apply it around the eyes, nose, or you can even spot conceal inflamed zits to bring down the redness. And if you have overall redness in the skin, Compton says you can mix a green color corrector with your favorite primer for a “subtle color-correcting makeup base.”   
  • Orange: Use an orange or peach color corrector anywhere you want to add some warmth. Typically, it’s used to counteract blue or purple discoloration, like under-eye shadows. The exact shade may depend on your skin tone (according to Compton, fairer skin tones might fare well with more of an apricot shade; deeper skin tones may want a peach or vermilion corrector), but you’ll typically stick to the orange-y family.
  • Yellow: Yellow correctors are a bit of a hybrid—for very fair skin tones, they can help neutralize redness, but for all skin tones, they’re more commonly used to brighten up purple shadows. Or, if you have golden undertones in your skin, applying a yellow corrector can help highlight those hues (similar to why you might use a banana powder). 
  • Purple: To neutralize sallow skin—which typically has hints of yellow—a lavender shade can help cool and brighten those hues. Remember, purple sits opposite yellow on the color wheel, so both pigments can help balance each other out. 

How to color correct. 

Where you place the concealer all depends on where you have discoloration,” notes Patinkin. “Some people only need it at the inner corners of their eyes, others need it at the outer corners as well, and others need it all the way across.” Again, only apply the pigment where you need it. 

A little product also goes a long way: Compton suggests mixing the corrector with primer to start with less intensity, building it up if need be. If you have heavy discoloration, you can apply the corrector directly onto the skin, but start slow. See, You’re not trying to conceal the discoloration completely—you’re trying to neutralize it. “Foundation or concealer on top of the corrector will conceal,” says Compton. “You want to ensure that you don't have heavy layers of product that run the risk of creasing or separating with wear.” 

For application, Compton recommends using your fingertips as opposed to a brush—the warmth from your skin melts the pigment for a more seamless finish. Some people even use multiple correctors for different areas of their face—a green hue wherever they notice redness, a spot of lavender for sallow areas, and a peachy number for dark shadows. Feel free to play around with the color wheel. 

Tap to blend (gently, especially if you’re color correcting the delicate eye area), and apply a concealer on top for extra brightness. “It's important to tap to blend and not rub, so that you don't disturb the color correcting concealer you applied underneath,” says Patinkin. 

Finally, you can top with a setting powder to increase the wear-time, or simply move on with the rest of your makeup routine. 

Best color correctors.

Journ Beauty Alpenglow

Journ Beauty Alpenglow

$39
Dr.Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30

Dr.Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30


$52
Jones Road Beauty The Face Pencil

Jones Road Beauty The Face Pencil

$25
Cover FX Correct Click

Cover FX Correct Click

$18

The takeaway. 

To balance discoloration, the right color corrector is a game-changer. Match the complementary pigment to the area you’d like to target, and you'll create an even canvas. 

 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Soothing Botanical Oil That Will Give You Supple Skin In No Time

Andrea Jordan
The Soothing Botanical Oil That Will Give You Supple Skin In No Time
Beauty

The 12 Best Moisturizing Hand Sanitizers — Because Your Hands Are Worth It

Alexandra Engler
The 12 Best Moisturizing Hand Sanitizers — Because Your Hands Are Worth It
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Brain Health

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Brain Health
Nature

How Being Relocated In Hurricane Katrina Shaped My View On Water & Justice

Chanté Davis
How Being Relocated In Hurricane Katrina Shaped My View On Water & Justice
Routines

This 12-Minute Yoga Flow Will Help You Feel Grounded When Your Mind Is Abuzz

Phyllicia Bonanno
This 12-Minute Yoga Flow Will Help You Feel Grounded When Your Mind Is Abuzz
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Climate Change

I'm A Climate Scientist Who Hasn't Lost Hope: Here's Why

Kimberly Nicholas, PhD
I'm A Climate Scientist Who Hasn't Lost Hope: Here's Why
Nature

How Working With Dolphins Led Me To Painful Truths About Our Planet & Its People

Diandra Marizet
How Working With Dolphins Led Me To Painful Truths About Our Planet & Its People
Functional Food

The Best Types Of Foods For Workout Fuel & Recovery, From A Sports Dietitian

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
The Best Types Of Foods For Workout Fuel & Recovery, From A Sports Dietitian
Integrative Health

3 Reasons Your Sleep Is Off Right Now + A Supplement To Help

Emma Loewe
3 Reasons Your Sleep Is Off Right Now + A Supplement To Help
Spirituality

What The 'Divine Feminine' Is All About & 9 Ways Anyone Can Embody It

Sarah Regan
What The 'Divine Feminine' Is All About & 9 Ways Anyone Can Embody It
Food Trends

5 Genius Ways A Holistic Nutritionist Uses Veggies On The Verge Of Going Bad

Abby Moore
5 Genius Ways A Holistic Nutritionist Uses Veggies On The Verge Of Going Bad
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-color-correct

Your article and new folder have been saved!