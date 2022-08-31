Experts Explain What Causes Dark Circles + How To Deal 

Endless products on the market claim to reverse dark under-eye circles or cover them up completely. Many of these products can certainly help ease the look of these shadows, but have you ever wondered why they happen in the first place?

If you feel like you've tried everything, you might want to start over with a new goal: Rather than trying every product under the sun to lighten those half moons under your eyes, you should work to find the root cause.

Start here—experts explain the science behind why you might have dark circles and what to do about them.