Don’t worry, this is a safe space—nobody is going to judge you for consuming alcohol. Grabbing drinks with friends or pairing your dinner with a glass of red wine is nothing to be ashamed of, especially if it brings you joy and sparks a social connection.

At the same time, alcohol is not technically healthy for your body, which is why your skin doesn’t look its best after a night out. But is alcohol entirely to blame, or is it another factor? We asked derms to decode the dryness, puffiness, and lackluster complexion a few drinks leaves on your skin, so you can be prepared the next time you step out.