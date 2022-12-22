In order to properly revive your skin, you should first know exactly how drinking affects your complexion. “Alcohol dehydrates the body, creates inflammation, lowers immunity, and interferes with nutrient absorption, all of which directly affect the health of your skin,” organic esthetician Katie Sobelman tells mbg.

So first and foremost, your goal should be to rehydrate the skin from the inside out and decrease inflammation. But that’s not all: “If you happen to fall asleep with your makeup on, that increases your risk for breakouts and further disrupts skin health,” Sobelman says.

If you can, do your very best to cleanse your skin before falling asleep. While this isn't always possible, it’s worth the friendly nudge. To set yourself up for success, consider laying out your skin care products before going out or placing a note on your pillow to remind yourself—you’ll be glad you did.