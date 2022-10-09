While some skin care ingredients are general crowd-favorites (think hyaluronic acid and vitamin C), others spark quite the controversy. One of the most disputed: witch hazel.

This ingredient has been used for medicinal purposes by Native Americans for centuries thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Witch hazel has been used in commercial skin care products for quite some time as well, with new and improved products coming out every year. While this extract is typically found in toners and astringents, there are plenty more ways to use it.

Ahead, find out exactly how to use witch hazel in skin care, along with the best products to add to your arsenal.