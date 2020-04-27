Something to stress here: You want to be careful not to add your oil, essential oils, or witch hazel too quickly. Stirring slowly is key, as too much liquid can cause the bath bomb to start fizzing in the bowl. It might fizz a little bit when you start adding some moisture (that citric acid is pretty hydro-sensitive), but it should still be manageable enough to form into a clump. When it's all mixed and ready to go, Blankenship recommends greasing your molds lightly with oil before packing in the mixture, as this allows the bath bombs to slip out more easily once they've hardened.

In terms of how long they last, Plescia recommends a shelf-life of around 6 months. “Citric acid can lose a bit of its strength over time, especially if exposed to air,” she says. Since the mixture also includes water, it can lead to some microbial growth if left for a long time (as we know, water is a breeding ground for bacteria).

Finally, if you want to have fun with your bath bombs, feel free to place a few flower petals or herbs at the bottom of the mold before packing in your mixture (this allows you to decorate the surface of the bath bomb, rather than having the petals release when it fizzes in the tub).