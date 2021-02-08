First and foremost, sleeping in makeup can lead to clogged pores. Foundations and concealers don’t seep into your skin but sit atop of it (which is a good thing; you don’t want makeup penetrating the epidermis), and this creates an environment for acne to thrive, especially during the night. “As you sleep, your skin cells turn over, and you can produce oil and actually sweat in your sleep,” says board-certified dermatologist Jeanine Downie, M.D. “This makes sleeping in your make up 10 times worse.”

Put it this way: Makeup creates a film over your pores so the sebum and sweat have nowhere to go, which affects your natural oil production—a recipe for clogged pores and breakouts.

Aside from acne, sleeping in your makeup can also cause premature skin aging. Pollutants and daily grime build up on your skin as the day goes on (even if you aren’t wearing any makeup at all), which can contribute to oxidative stress, dull, crepey skin, and fine lines if you don’t cleanse before bed. “Pollution can subject the skin to free radicals, which can contribute to the breakdown of collagen and elastin and lead to aging of the skin, so it's important to cleanse the skin to avoid these effects,” adds board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.

And eye makeup especially deserves its own moment: Your eyes are one of the most sensitive areas to contact dermatitis and irritation—so if, say, you smudge some shadow into your eyes while you sleep, the formula may irritate your delicate orbs. Says King, “Sleeping with eye makeup can be particularly dangerous, resulting in irritation, allergic reactions or more severe conditions, such as infections or a scratched cornea.”

Plus, even the creamiest, most hydrating mascara can dry out the lashes overnight, notes Downie, which can lead to eyelash breakage and sparse flutters. Especially if you smash your face into the pillow while you sleep, as the stiff mascara can “crunch” your lashes against the fabric, says King. “They may break because of their already brittle state.”