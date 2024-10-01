A recap: Broken capillaries

Broken capillaries are enlarged blood vessels in the layer beneath your skin. They can be caused by harsh topicals and exfoliants, picking at or popping pimples, extreme heat, bad diet, or you can just have them naturally. To treat broken capillaries, try switching to a gentler skin care routine, wearing sunscreen daily, or avoiding heat when possible. Specific topical medications could also be helpful to temporarily reduce the appearance of broken capillaries on your skin. You could also try a DIY remedy, like the three we've listed above.