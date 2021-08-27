8 Soothing DIY Oatmeal Masks For Every Skin Type & Concern
Whether you’re struggling with dry skin, sensitive skin, or even irritated skin, you’ve probably had someone tell you to try oatmeal. Oatmeal baths have long been a thing especially for children and adults with sensitive skin that’s prone to eczema and rashes. But what is it about oatmeal that makes it such a powerful ingredient for skincare—not just for sensitive skin folk?
We’re digging into the details on oatmeal's skin care benefits—from fine lines to irritation to blemishes—and highlighting a few DIY masks for specific skin care needs.
Oatmeal & skin
Anyone who’s ever had a case of itchy or dry skin knows that dermatologists and even conventional knowledge recommend incorporating colloidal oatmeal into your skincare routine. Colloidal oatmeal is slightly different from that container of regular rolled oats sitting in your kitchen cabinets. This version has a higher lipid content which means that they also contain significantly more antioxidants that help to protect your skin’s barrier, soothe sun damage and irritation, ease discomfort associated with eczema and psoriasis, and control dryness.
See, when you finely grind and boil oats, you can extract colloidal material; this gel-like substance has a rather high lipid content (30%, to be exact). "These are the same moisture-trapping molecules that are plentiful in prepubescent skin," says board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo M.D., FAAD. Read: It feeds your skin nutrients that your skin naturally has when it's young and supple.
While you can buy colloidal oatmeal in the stores, you can also use regular oatmeal and still get the benefits listed above. Assuming you don’t have an oat allergy, there’s virtually no risk to adding oatmeal into your health and beauty routines.
According to Elina Fedotova, a celebrity esthetician and owner of Elina Organics Spas located across the Midwest, “oatmeal is an organic source of skin restoring minerals like zinc, manganese, phosphorus, and iron.” She notes that oatmeal also contains selenium and copper which help to protect your skin from UV damage and offer antimicrobial defense for irritated complexions.
You can certainly use oatmeal by itself to get sweet skin relief, but depending on your skin type and any issues you’re experiencing, you can also consider tossing in additional ingredients to target specific concerns. Oatmeal combines well with a wide range of foods, essential oils, and botanical waters. However, always perform a patch test if you’re unsure of whether you might be allergic to a specific ingredient.
1. Oatmeal, honey & yogurt to banish blackheads
Blackheads can be frustrating. Rather than reaching for a harsh peel, take a quick trip to your kitchen. Combining oatmeal with honey can provide serious hydration and soothe the skin while the lactic acid in yogurt gently exfoliates your skin. To make this mask you’ll need:
- 1 tbsp yogurt (make sure it’s plain and full-fat)
- 1 tbsp oatmeal flour (make it by running your oats through a coffee or spice grinder)
- ½ tsp of honey
- 1 mashed strawberry (optional but can boost the antioxidant level of your mask)
Combine everything in a bowl and apply to your face. Let it sit for 10 to 20 minutes and then rinse off with lukewarm water. Follow up with your favorite moisturizer or facial oil.
2. A DIY oatmeal scrub for dull skin
Dull skin can make your complexion look off, and usually, it also means that you need to exfoliate. For a simple exfoliation solution, combine honey and oatmeal. To kick things up a notch, include some raw honey and brown sugar for a scrub so yummy you might be tempted to eat it. You’ll need:
- 1 tbsp finely ground oatmeal
- 2 tsp finely ground brown sugar
- 1 tsp raw honey
- 2 to 4 tbsps of olive oil
Combine the first three ingredients, and then add the oil in one tablespoon at a time. Your goal is to create a paste-like consistency. Once you’ve gotten the right texture, spread the mix over your face, using gentle circular motions for roughly a minute. Rinse the paste off with lukewarm water and follow up with a good moisturizer or facial oil.
3. Oatmeal and pomegranate for mature skin
We know that oatmeal is fantastic for antioxidants and UV damage prevention. But when combined with powerful pomegranate, this is a one-two punch that will help you avoid that dry, crepey look that’s usually associated with mature skin. Pomegranate seed oil not only contains antioxidants but anti-inflammatory properties which help to slow signs of aging like dark spots and wrinkles. To create your concoction:
- ½ cup of pomegranate seeds
- 2 tbsps of finely ground oatmeal
- 1 tsp of honey
Start by deseeding a pomegranate and grinding the pomegranate seeds to create a paste texture. Add the oatmeal powder and honey to the paste and blend them. Apply the paste to your face and let it sit for 30 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water and then apply your preferred moisturizer or facial oil.
4. Get control of blemishes with matcha and oatmeal
There’s nothing like a soothing cup of green tea (or matcha, if you prefer). But instead of sipping, this recipe combines antioxidant-rich green tea with oatmeal to help ease blemishes and minimize scarring. Specifically, green tea also contains caffeine, which can improve blood flow which also aids in faster healing for blemishes that don’t stick around. To make this mask you’ll need:
- A three to one combination of oatmeal to matcha. That’s three parts oatmeal to one part matcha.
- Your face oil of choice (optional)
Whisk the oatmeal and matcha. Slowly add in water until it becomes a paste-like texture. If you like, you can also add a few drops of an oil like jojoba or sweet almond oil for additional moisture. Apply the mask to your face and let it sit for at least 10 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. Follow up with your favorite moisturizer or facial oil.
5. Cooked oatmeal for thirsty skin
If you’re struggling with dry skin, you’re going to like this DIY mask recipe which combines oatmeal with honey and kefir for a moisture-rich solution that also helps to balance your microbiome while hydrating the skin and improving your complexion. To create this mix, Fedotova notes you’ll need the following:
- 1 tbsp of cooked oatmeal
- 1 tsp of honey
- 1 tsp of kefir
Mix the ingredients and apply them to your face. Leave on for 10 to 20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. Follow with your preferred moisturizer or facial oil.
6. Ease dark spots with oatmeal and lemon juice
Most people are aware that lemon juice is a natural lightener if you put it in your hair before heading off to the beach. But when combined with oatmeal, lemon juice can also help to correct sun spots and pigmentation concerns. According to Fedotova, you’ll also want to incorporate goat’s milk for exfoliation thanks to the lactic acid. Meanwhile, the lemon juice helps to brighten and diminish dark marks. You’ll need:
- 3 tbsp ground oatmeal
- ¼ cup of goats milk
- 1 tsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp honey (optional for added moisture)
Combine all of the ingredients, working to create a paste-like texture. Apply this mask to a clean face and massage gently. Let it sit for about five minutes and then rinse off with lukewarm water. Apply your favorite moisturizer or facial oil.
7. Rose water and oatmeal to even skin tones
Discoloration happens to the best of us. But it can be very annoying — especially if you’re trying to be #teambareskin. Thankfully, the antioxidants in oatmeal combine with the antiseptic and anti-inflammatory benefits of pure distilled rose water to create a soothing concoction that can reduce dryness, tone your tissue and even out your complexion. You’ll need:
- 3 tbsp ground oatmeal
- 3 tbsp distilled rose water
- 2 drops of lavender essential oil
Combine all of the ingredients and apply to your skin. Leave it on for about 15 minutes or until the mask dries. Rinse off with lukewarm water and apply your favorite moisturizer or facial oil.
8. A simple mask for all skin types
If the idea of combining multiple ingredients feels a little overwhelming, you can’t go wrong with a single ingredient oatmeal mask. With this pick, you’re simply combining ground oatmeal with water until you get a paste texture. All skin types can benefit from oatmeal’s antioxidant, hydrating, and nourishing properties. Simply combine either colloidal or ground oatmeal with water until you create a paste. Apply it to your skin and leave it for 10 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water. Follow up with a good moisturizer or facial oil.
