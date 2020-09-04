5 One-Ingredient Face Masks To Try This Weekend
We are certainly fans of DIY masks around here—we’re fans of DIY anything, really. (I think the internet writ large can agree given how many viral celeb videos or DIY “hacks” flood our instagram feeds.) And while we do love concocting oh-so-fun recipes with the goods we have in our cabinet, we can’t help but to have days where all we want is a one-step treatment.
Well, DIY can be just as simple as that. In fact, these 5 face masks are all one ingredient! That’s just so potent said ingredient is.
1. Aloe Vera
Aloe vera is the soothing, refreshing post-summer favorite. (It’s also, we should add, a favorite for even mainstream beauty companies, with the ingredient added into several popular beauty products.) And while you can whip up a mask with added ingredients from your kitchen, all you really need is the aloe vera juice itself. You can buy juice at the store, but fresh is best, in our opinion. Peek the best aloe vera maintenance tips here if you’re ready to tend to your own. Apply the juice on your skin and wash it off in about 10 minutes.
2. Colloidal Oat
A soothing staple, colloidal oatmeal has significant anti-inflammatory properties thanks to its high antioxidant content. One is called avenanthramides, that are particularly effective in reducing itch and inflammation, making colloidal oat lotion an excellent option the next time you're suffering from atopic dermatitis, rashes, or itch. Read: Great for mask irritation. Simply mix with a bit of water (OK, technically this has two ingredients) until it forms a paste and apply to skin. Leave on for about 10 minutes before rinsing.
3. Manuka Honey
Manuka honey comes from the Manuka plant (Leptospermum scoparium), a small flowering tree that's found in New Zealand and eastern Australia. When used topically, it’s a humectant. When applied topically, honey actively draws water molecules into the stratum corneum, the top layer of your skin. This can be a game-changer for dryness because your skin needs enough water to stay flexible, hydrated, and healthy. Without enough H20, dead skin cells can accumulate, causing dryness and flaking galore. All you have to do is grab a jar and slather a thin-to-medium layer for 10 to 20 minutes.
4. Yogurt
Just slather on some plain, full-fat Greek yogurt and you’ve got a skin-softening face mask. Yogurt is full of good-for-skin probiotics, which nourish your skin’s microbiome. It also contains lactic acid, a chemical exfoliant that gently sloughs dead skin cells and brightens the complexion.
5. Avocado
This healthy snack staple is also great for slathering on your skin. The food is filled with fatty acids, antioxidants, and loads of other nutrients that help soothe, plump, and nurture the skin. Scoop out the insides and smear it on your face—simple as that!
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.