While both types of exfoliation (that is, chemical and physical) are able to shed dead skin cells, physical exfoliation uses actual granules to remove all the debris mechanically. That said, sometimes it can lead to more immediate results than the chemical counterparts. According to board-certified dermatologist Jessie Cheung, M.D., founder of Cheung Aesthetics and Wellness: "Physical exfoliation offers instant gratification, as dead skin cells and dirt are swept away during the treatment—it's perfect if you need an immediate glow. Some patience is required with chemical exfoliation."

That's because in addition to buffing the skin smooth, the actual scrubbing itself can stimulate blood circulation in the face (which can give you that lit-from-within sort of glow), mentions Marisa Plescia, research scientist at clean beauty e-tailer NakedPoppy.

And while face scrubs can quite literally pave the way for other targeted treatments and serums ("The active ingredients will penetrate more easily," says Cheung), you don't want to be using both physical and chemical exfoliation at the same time—that's way too harsh for the skin barrier to handle. Stick to one type of exfoliation and call it a day.