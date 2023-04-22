Before we dive into the tip, let’s clarify exactly what UV rays do to your skin. In short, ultraviolet radiation has the ability to penetrate the epidermis where it damages the skin cells, proteins, and elastic fibers that keep skin firm.

As you likely already know from suntans, it triggers melanin production. While this can be great aesthetically for a short-term summer glow, it can also result in dark spots or "sun spots" in those prone to them already.

Finally, it has the ability to affect the skin cells' DNA. This all leads to what we call photoaging. "Skin photoaging is a result of the oxidative stress from UV radiation," board-certified dermatologist Kautilya Shaurya, M.D. previously told mbg.

Here’s the kicker: The collagen in your skin can also be damaged by UV rays—and collagen is what keeps it looking taut and plump. So even if you’re not concerned about dark spots (lucky you), tight and firm skin is still at stake.