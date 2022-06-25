 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
I Thought Eye Cream Was A Scam—This Expert-Backed Product Changed My Mind

I Thought Eye Cream Was A Scam—This Expert-Backed Product Changed My Mind

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
My Concealer Has Never Looked Smoother — Thanks To This One Product

Image by Alena Darmel / Pexels

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 25, 2022 — 0:35 AM

When searching for an eye cream, my main mission was to find a formula that not only brightened the dark, half-moon shadows under my eyes, but also prepped the area for a smooth concealer application. 

I needed an eye cream with both brightening active ingredients and a boost of much-needed hydration. While this sounds easy in theory–it was quite the opposite until I found NakedPoppy’s Awaken Eye Cream.

Why I can't get enough.

After trying serums, retinol treatments, and countless masks under my eyes, I've become pretty well-versed on what works for the sensitive area. My regular testing made me think eye cream was a scam, as it often failed to produce the same results.

Then I tried the Awaken Eye Cream; it not only lived up to my high expectations for an efficient under-eye product, but the formula quickly became one of the best that I've ever used.

There are a few reasons why I swear by this tube, but I’ll start with this: My concealer has never looked better. I haven’t struggled with creasing, clumping, or slippery under-eye coverage since I started using this cream. And before you ask—I haven’t changed my go-to concealer.

What’s more, my under-eye shadows have essentially faded away, even on days I feel exhausted. Like me, you’re probably wondering how this magic works, so I asked board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. to explain the hero ingredients before Naked Poppy’s formula. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What an expert says.

“NakedPoppy's Awaken Eye Cream contains caffeine for depuffing, as well as botanicals lilium candidum flower, quinoa seed extract, and ptychopetalum olacoides, which can decrease dark pigment under the eyes,” King said. 

While that explains why I’ve woken up looking more awake than I feel, there’s more to this formula that makes it double as an under-eye primer. 

“It also contains tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, a highly stable form of vitamin C, as well as a number of ingredients to hydrate and support the skin barrier such as sodium hyaluronate, squalane, jojoba, triglycerides, avocado fruit extract, and sunflower seed oil,” King explained. 

NakedPoppy Awaken Eye Cream
NakedPoppy

Awaken Eye Cream

$55

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(67)
beauty & gut collagen+

While expert approval is certainly important, so are real-life results. In an independent 4-week trial using the Awaken Eye Cream, 94% of users said it kept their under eyes hydrated, 85% said their under-eye area looked healthier, and 82% said the area looked less puffy and more smooth. Another 82% agreed that their eyes looked more refreshed and well-rested after using the cream. Pretty impressive, no?

This product checks all the boxes: It’s clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainably packaged. Even better? You can get a mini size for half the price—just in case you’re not totally convinced. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

While I almost took time off from the hunt for the perfect eye product, I’m glad I didn’t skip this cream. The formula brightens, smoothes, and depuffs the under-eye while simultaneously preparing it for a seamless concealer application. As someone that almost declared eye cream a scam, I’m thrilled to announce that the NakedPoppy Awaken Eye Cream actually works 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Want Thick & Defined Eyebrows? You Should Book This Service Stat

Jamie Schneider
Want Thick & Defined Eyebrows? You Should Book This Service Stat
Beauty

This Common Skin Condition Can Lead To Trauma, Research Says

Hannah Frye
This Common Skin Condition Can Lead To Trauma, Research Says
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Beauty

If You Have Itchy Skin, Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Ingredient

Jamie Schneider
If You Have Itchy Skin, Make Sure You're Getting Enough Of This Ingredient
Recipes

These Collagen-Packed Cinnamon Overnight Oats Are Filling & Taste Like Dessert

Hannah Frye
These Collagen-Packed Cinnamon Overnight Oats Are Filling & Taste Like Dessert
Integrative Health

Can You Get Vitamin D Through A Window? The Answer May Surprise You

Emily Kelleher
Can You Get Vitamin D Through A Window? The Answer May Surprise You
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Not All Vitamin D Is Created Equal — Are You Taking The Right One?

Josey Murray
Not All Vitamin D Is Created Equal — Are You Taking The Right One?
Integrative Health

Promote Detoxification & Replenish Glutathione With This Powerhouse Antioxidant*

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Promote Detoxification & Replenish Glutathione With This Powerhouse Antioxidant*
Spirituality

This Astrological Alignment Won't Happen Again For Another 18 Years

Sarah Regan
This Astrological Alignment Won't Happen Again For Another 18 Years
Recipes

I'm A Registered Dietitian & This Is My Favorite Blood-Sugar-Friendly Drink

Alexandra D'Elia, R.D., CDN, RDN
I'm A Registered Dietitian & This Is My Favorite Blood-Sugar-Friendly Drink
Mental Health

Are You Turned Off By This Color? Here's What It Means About Your Happiness

Jamie Schneider
Are You Turned Off By This Color? Here's What It Means About Your Happiness
Integrative Health

I'm Nearing My 70s & This Probiotic Helps My Digestion Stay Regular*

Merrell Readman
I'm Nearing My 70s & This Probiotic Helps My Digestion Stay Regular*
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/nakedpoppy-awaken-eye-cream-review

Your article and new folder have been saved!