I Thought Eye Cream Was A Scam—This Expert-Backed Product Changed My Mind
When searching for an eye cream, my main mission was to find a formula that not only brightened the dark, half-moon shadows under my eyes, but also prepped the area for a smooth concealer application.
I needed an eye cream with both brightening active ingredients and a boost of much-needed hydration. While this sounds easy in theory–it was quite the opposite until I found NakedPoppy’s Awaken Eye Cream.
Why I can't get enough.
After trying serums, retinol treatments, and countless masks under my eyes, I've become pretty well-versed on what works for the sensitive area. My regular testing made me think eye cream was a scam, as it often failed to produce the same results.
Then I tried the Awaken Eye Cream; it not only lived up to my high expectations for an efficient under-eye product, but the formula quickly became one of the best that I've ever used.
There are a few reasons why I swear by this tube, but I’ll start with this: My concealer has never looked better. I haven’t struggled with creasing, clumping, or slippery under-eye coverage since I started using this cream. And before you ask—I haven’t changed my go-to concealer.
What’s more, my under-eye shadows have essentially faded away, even on days I feel exhausted. Like me, you’re probably wondering how this magic works, so I asked board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. to explain the hero ingredients before Naked Poppy’s formula.
What an expert says.
“NakedPoppy's Awaken Eye Cream contains caffeine for depuffing, as well as botanicals lilium candidum flower, quinoa seed extract, and ptychopetalum olacoides, which can decrease dark pigment under the eyes,” King said.
While that explains why I’ve woken up looking more awake than I feel, there’s more to this formula that makes it double as an under-eye primer.
“It also contains tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, a highly stable form of vitamin C, as well as a number of ingredients to hydrate and support the skin barrier such as sodium hyaluronate, squalane, jojoba, triglycerides, avocado fruit extract, and sunflower seed oil,” King explained.
While expert approval is certainly important, so are real-life results. In an independent 4-week trial using the Awaken Eye Cream, 94% of users said it kept their under eyes hydrated, 85% said their under-eye area looked healthier, and 82% said the area looked less puffy and more smooth. Another 82% agreed that their eyes looked more refreshed and well-rested after using the cream. Pretty impressive, no?
This product checks all the boxes: It’s clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and sustainably packaged. Even better? You can get a mini size for half the price—just in case you’re not totally convinced.
The takeaway.
While I almost took time off from the hunt for the perfect eye product, I’m glad I didn’t skip this cream. The formula brightens, smoothes, and depuffs the under-eye while simultaneously preparing it for a seamless concealer application. As someone that almost declared eye cream a scam, I’m thrilled to announce that the NakedPoppy Awaken Eye Cream actually works