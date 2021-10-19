Makeup is an art form, rife with self-expression and whimsy, but there’s also a bit of science involved. It’s playful, no doubt, but makeup can be methodological, too—in fact, many makeup lovers have their own everyday, I could do this with my eyes closed regimen (well, maybe not eye makeup—precise liner definitely requires a peek into the mirror).

The science isn’t exact by any means, and there isn't one road to success, but there is one oft-asked (and hotly debated) question that stumps even the most seasoned beauty experts: What goes on first, concealer or foundation? Should you apply your concealer over a layer of foundation, or is it best to spot-conceal before evening out the entire base?

Who better to ask than makeup artists themselves, as they tend to grab for both on the regular, for a variety of stunning beauty looks. Below, the pros weigh in.