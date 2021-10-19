OK, so the pros generally prefer foundation first, but there are some instances when you might want to apply concealer before foundation—namely, if you're using a color corrector. These products are meant to neutralize discoloration in your skin: Purple can cancel out sallowness, an orangey-peach can warm up cool shadows, and so on. That said, you want to apply them directly on areas that need evening out rather than on top of a layer of foundation (which will simply cover up the tone).