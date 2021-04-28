Say it with us: Makeup has no rules, and you can play with products however you please. Push the boundaries! Have fun with your face beat! At the end of the day, your makeup is for you—you should use it in whatever way makes you feel most comfortable.

That said, experts do have a few strategies up their sleeves to enhance your individual features. One of their most beloved tools to carve your face shape? A transformative sweep of highlighter.

Highlighter, by definition, accentuates the high points of your face—you know, wherever the sun would naturally hit and leave you glimmering. However, those "high points" do look different on everyone, depending on your specific bone structure. And that's where these tips come into play.