mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
This “Sandwich Blush” Hack Can Help You Achieve Naturally Radiant Skin

This “Sandwich Blush” Hack Can Help You Achieve Naturally Radiant Skin

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
glowing skin with green eyeliner

Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy

January 8, 2021 — 17:35 PM

As much as we love and admire a striking, chiseled face beat, sometimes you’re not looking to wow with bold colors or graphic liners. Rather, you may yearn for a subtle, natural-looking glow—like the soft flush after finishing a brisk jog or the lit-from-within radiance from clocking precious hours of beauty sleep. That’s what's so great about makeup: You can tailor the artistry for exactly the end result you’re in the mood for. 

For days when you’re longing for the latter, celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes reminds us of a failsafe blush hack over TikTok. Below, how to nail a natural luminosity. 

Enter: The “sandwich blush” hack. 

Blush is arguably the most important component of a “no makeup look.” A subtle wash of color helps liven sullen skin, lift the cheekbones, and the right placement can even fake a beachy, sun-kissed glow. Here, Hughes walks through one of the most classic techniques for blush that screams, Yes, I did in fact wake up like this: 

  1. First, apply your blusher of choice on the cheeks and blend it in. A liquid or cream number might be best, especially if you’ll use a creamy foundation or tinted moisturizer as your base (cream over powder can pill). Find our selects for dewy blushes and foundations here and here
  2. “Dot some foundation on the areas where you want the saturation and coverage to be the most,” Hughes notes in her video. “Sweep the product over the entire surface of the face, sandwiching the blush between the foundation and your natural skin.” Hence, sandwich blush.  
  3. Then Hughes presses her hands over her face to lift any excess product and further blend with her palms. You should still be able to notice a peek of blush through the base, just like a natural flush. 
Advertisement

The takeaway.

“Sandwich blush” is a go-to trick for achieving a soft, subtle hue with ease. Especially if your blusher lends more of a rosy pop of color, this hack can sheer it out while letting some hue live on. Plus, it’s a pretty much foolproof trick—if you’ve covered up the pigment more than you’d like, you can always apply more blush and blend it out.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan and has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Unfortunate Side Effect Of Not Cleaning Your Yoga Mat Enough

Alexandra Engler
The Unfortunate Side Effect Of Not Cleaning Your Yoga Mat Enough
Beauty

How To Create A Glassy Smoky Eye, From A Celebrity MUA

Alexandra Engler
How To Create A Glassy Smoky Eye, From A Celebrity MUA
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Functional Food

5 Veggies To Add To Your Smoothie That Won't Totally Wreck The Flavor

Eliza Sullivan
5 Veggies To Add To Your Smoothie That Won't Totally Wreck The Flavor
Mental Health

How To Identify Your Deepest Values & Unlock Your Goals, From A Psychologist

Erin Ayala, PhD, LP, CMPC
How To Identify Your Deepest Values & Unlock Your Goals, From A Psychologist
Integrative Health

What This GI Is Doing To Make Gut-Healthy Changes In The New Year

Abby Moore
What This GI Is Doing To Make Gut-Healthy Changes In The New Year
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Parenting

13 Questions To Ask Yourself To Identify Your Strengths As A Parent

Brandon and Analyn Miller
13 Questions To Ask Yourself To Identify Your Strengths As A Parent
Recipes

In A Lunch Rut? Here Are 7 Easy & Tasty Ideas That Are Far From Boring

Abby Moore
In A Lunch Rut? Here Are 7 Easy & Tasty Ideas That Are Far From Boring
Personal Growth

Why Setting Goals Is So Hard During Uncertainty, From A Neuroscientist

Sarah Regan
Why Setting Goals Is So Hard During Uncertainty, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

Doing Dry January? Watch Out For This Surprising New Craving

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
Doing Dry January? Watch Out For This Surprising New Craving
Motivation

You Should Give This Mood-Boosting Workout A Try (Nope, Not Yoga)

Kristine Thomason
You Should Give This Mood-Boosting Workout A Try (Nope, Not Yoga)
Mental Health

News Alert: The Most Important Predictor Of Mental Health In Young Adults

Emma Loewe
News Alert: The Most Important Predictor Of Mental Health In Young Adults
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sandwich-blush-tutorial-from-a-makeup-artist

Your article and new folder have been saved!