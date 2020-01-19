Blush today is not what it used to be—and we mean that in the best way possible. Gone are the days of chalky rouge. The blush of today is just pinch of color that feels dewy and light; it's that look you have after stepping out of a yoga class or finishing a brisk run. And in the clean, natural space—blush also happens to be good for you, too. With bases of skin-nurturing ingredients, these help you glow from the inside out, and outside in.