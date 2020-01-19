mindbodygreen

13 Clean, Natural Blushes — Because Blush Is Making A Comeback

Alexandra Engler
January 19, 2020

Blush today is not what it used to be—and we mean that in the best way possible. Gone are the days of chalky rouge. The blush of today is just pinch of color that feels dewy and light; it's that look you have after stepping out of a yoga class or finishing a brisk run. And in the clean, natural space—blush also happens to be good for you, too. With bases of skin-nurturing ingredients, these help you glow from the inside out, and outside in.

Tower28 Beach Please Luminous Tinted Balm

Made with the most sensitive skin in mind, this demi-matte balm imparts the perfect amount of color with just a few taps. Simply swirl your finger around once or twice (the warmth of your body temperature will melt it just enough), and blend it into your cheeks. It comes in three shades, but this rose looks exactly as the name says: Wearing it will make you look as you might during that magic sunset hour. 

Beach Please Luminous Tinted Balm in Magic Hour, Tower28 ($20)

Tower28 Beach Please Luminous Tinted Balm

Rituel de Fille Inner Glow Cream Blush

This clean brand is known for creating luxe, lavish colors—that feel as rich as they look. This crimson red sheers out pleasantly when you blend it on your cheeks (and looks shockingly natural on any skin tone from light to dark). But then you can really build the color on your lips for a true red pout. We love multitasking.

Inner Glow Cream Blush in Nymph, Rituel de Fille ($29)

Rituel de Fille Inner Glow Cream Blush

Olie e Osso Tinted Balms

Swipe on one of the 11 balms in this collection, and you'll understand immediately why this has a cult following. For starters, the handy packaging makes this a go-anywhere multitasker. But you'll also love it for the creamy, soft base of shea and olive oils—and the all-natural grapefruit scent. 

Tinted Balm in Tea Rose, Olie e Osso ($28)

Olie e Osso Tinted Balms

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush

For the powder lovers among us, this pressed palette will be a guaranteed favorite (if it's not already). The silky mineral pigments reflect light in the most subtle, soft-focus way, without ever appearing shiny, thanks to the Amazonian clay blend that helps absorb oil. 

Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush in Peaceful, Tarte ($29) 

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12 Hour Blush

INIKA Certified Organic Lip and Cheek Cream

This organic cream option in a stunning magenta hue will sing on darker skin tones—providing a mesmerizing pop of color and the most subtle shade of gold fleck. Then dust it on your lips for a very chic monochromatic look. 

Lip and Cheek Cream, INIKA Certified Organic ($35)

INIKA Certified Organic Lip and Cheek Cream

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Cream Blush

This newly launched line from the drugstore staple is free of talc, parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil, and sulfates. These also come plumped with hyaluronic acid, so they infuse a bit of hydration into the skin as well. Plus, it has a very subtle hint of sparkle—making it a very playful option. 

Clean Fresh Cream Blush in Ripe&Ready, CoverGirl ($10.99)

CoverGirl Clean Fresh Cream Blush

Lilah B. Divine Duo Lip & Cheek

These happy little pots of color are as pretty in their packaging as they are on (well, almost). While one shade does come in a shimmering pink, the rest are very chic mattes. Matte cream blush is the perfect way to achieve that easy flush because it more closely mimics natural coloring. 

Divine Duo Lip & Cheek in b. Real, Lilah B. ($46)

Lilah B. Divine Duo Lip & Cheek

CoverFX Monochromatic Matte Shimmer Blush Duo

Two looks for one: This powder palette has one poppy hue and one megawatt shimmer shade. Layer them (matte first, shimmer on top) for a multidimensional finish—or switch it up based on your look. 

Monochromatic Matte Shimmer Blush Duo in Mojave Mauve, CoverFX ($38)

CoverFX Monochromatic Matte Shimmer Blush Duo

Antonym Baked Blush

This marble-blended blush is the perfect cocktail of peachy pink and bronzer. On pale skin it will give you a flash of summer sun skin, and on olive or darker skin tones it will give a very subtle depth to the cheeks. As for the texture, it feels like velvet to the touch. 

Baked Blush in Peach, Antonym ($36)

Antonym Baked Blush

RMS Beauty Champagne Rose Luminizer

Part highlighter, part blush, this will make your cheeks stand out. Tap it on top of your apples, cheekbones, and any other high point. Consider this your gateway blush if you're a shimmer sort of person. 

Champagne Rose Luminizer, RMS Beauty ($38)

RMS Beauty Champagne Rose Luminizer

Vapour Blush Powder

Mineral makeup has a reputation for being drying or cakey on some types of skin. Not this pressed powder blush: It's packed with amino acids and olive-derived squalane, so it's deeply moisturizing. That way, it won't get ashy or ruddy as the day goes on. 

Blush Powder in Obsess, Vapour ($32)

Vapour Blush Powder

Honest Beauty Creme Cheek Blush

When done right, coral is understated and sophisticated. Well, this cream blush does it right. It has just the right amount of bubblegum-pink blended (to keep it veering too far into bright orange), and blends out so you don't look like an '80s movie gone wrong.  

Creme Cheek Blush in Peony, Honest Beauty ($12.99)

Honest Beauty Creme Cheek Blush

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Blush

This all-natural blush is infused with the antioxidant vitamin E—which can help skin fight free radical damage and give you that inside-out glow.

100% Natural Blush in Bare Peach, Burt's Bees ($9.99)

Burts Bees

