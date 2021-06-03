Finishing vs. Setting Powder: Yes, There's A Difference & Here's How To Use Them

Makeup has a ton of vocab (including but not limited to strobing, baking, cut crease, and we could go on). For today's lesson, allow us to introduce a rather confusing subject: finishing versus setting powder.

If you're thinking, Uh, aren't those the same exact thing? then you've come to the right place. Sure, it's not the biggest deal if you stuff up the terms in everyday conversation or lump them together as "powder," but know that they do have slightly different purposes, so you don't want to use them interchangeably. If you use a setting powder to finish your makeup, you might wind up with a heavy-matte look; and if you use a finishing powder to set your products, they might sweat off midday.

They do look similar upon first glance, so what's the difference between these powders, and (here's the kicker) how should you use them? Makeup artist Criss Scortezz recently explained it all in a TikTok, and we took notes.