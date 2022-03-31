Looking To Sleep Better? This Type Of Mattress Is Often Considered Best

Clearly, there are a lot of factors to consider on the mattress hunt and what works for one person won't work for the next. With that in mind, we put together this list of order-online hybrids that earn the highest marks from reviewers; the people who actually sleep in them!

All of them have at least a 100-night trial period, so you can easily try them out to make sure they check the above boxes for you. We opted for medium and medium-firm models since these tend to be the most supportive for sleep posture.

A little more about our ranking criteria: At mbg, we prefer products to be made using natural, non-toxic materials whenever possible—and mattresses are no exception. Memory foams are more likely to off-gas volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that may cause respiratory irritation, skin irritation, etc., than 100% natural latex foam extracted from rubber trees. Plus, traditional foams are petroleum-based, so they're not doing our planet any favors. We prioritized mattresses made using natural foams and marked when they are not.

All of the prices listed are for Queen mattress sizes, but there's always a chance they've changed since publication.