Is It Possible To Get Too Much REM Sleep? Experts Weigh In

It's important to remember that the best thing to do if you feel you're oversleeping is not necessarily to sleep less but to sleep better. That is, focus on making sure that your routine is supportive of deep and restorative rest. Some changes that will give you the most bang for your sleep buck include going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, sticking to a relaxing pre-bed routine, and cutting back on alcohol, which has been shown to delay and disrupt REM sleep. Finally, taking a nightly sleep supplement may help you achieve deeper sleep so you can wake up feeling more refreshed during a time window that works for your body.*