Believe it or not, many of the problems associated with oversleeping are similar to those of sleep deprivation, Bhopal tells mbg.

“Oversleeping is linked with depression, diabetes, headaches, heart disease, weight gain, metabolic issues, and more,” she says. Research has also linked oversleeping with obesity and psychiatric disorders, and as Bhopal explains, the relationship between oversleeping and these conditions is “bidirectional.”

This essentially means they compound each other. For example, oversleeping contributes to depression, which contributes to more sleep issues, and so on.