In the grand scheme of your sleep, not all that much happens in stage 1. Its main function is to prepare you for stage 2, wherein your body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure decrease, and you actually lose consciousness. You're not fully asleep yet in stage 1, and if you "wake up," you're likely aware you were only just starting to doze off.

Most of the time, stage 1 only happens once at the beginning of the night, unless you happen to wake up in the middle of the night and don't fall back asleep right away. Once you reach stage 2, you move into stage 3, and then back to 2, before entering REM sleep. After REM sleep, you go into Stage 2 sleep again, repeating the cycle throughout the night.