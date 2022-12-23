While it's often considered "the world's favorite color" and linked with the Earth through bodies of water and the sky, we also use the word "blue" to describe feeling down (i.e., Sadness in the movie Inside Out is even depicted as an all-blue character, and "blues" music is quintessentially somber). One of the most prolific painters in history, Pablo Picasso, even created a series of blue paintings in the early 1900s with a distinctly sad feel—aptly named his "blue period." And that's just the tip of the iceberg.