The color blue has rich symbolism, both positive and negative.

While it's often considered "the world's favorite color" and linked with the Earth through bodies of water and the sky, we also use the word "blue" to describe feeling down (i.e., Sadness in the movie Inside Out is even depicted as an all-blue character, and "blues" music is quintessentially somber). One of the most prolific painters in history, Pablo Picasso, even created a series of blue paintings in the early 1900s with a distinctly sad feel—aptly named his "blue period." And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

As color therapist Walaa AlMuhaiteeb previously told mbg, the shade of blue matters too. Light blue is associated with acceptance and truth. Indigo, a dark blue, almost purple hue, on the other hand, is all about intuition and breaking through illusion, she says. "It's also a frequency of opening new doors to uplift the world in a different way or looking at the world in a different way," she explains.

Blue is also associated with the throat chakra, the energy center in the body that deals with self-expression, communication, and truth.

And in terms of how this color impacts us, research has indicated it can influence our mood, too. One 2018 study published in the journal Chinese Medicine found that when applied therapeutically, blue improved the anxiousness of Pakistani college students. And another study in the Journal of Business Research1 discovered that clothing stores with blue interiors were associated with "more favorable evaluations, marginally greater excitement, higher store patronage intentions, and higher purchase intentions than are orange interiors."