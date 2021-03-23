Cleanse Your Energy With These 5 Wonderful Water Rituals
Water has been used ceremoniously since the beginning of time. Without water, there is no life. Connecting to this precious resource can cleanse us mind, body, and soul.
Here are five simple yet powerful mini water rituals to help clear your energy.
1. Respect the water you drink.
Take time to put fresh lemon, lime, orange, basil, mint, or cucumber in your water for a light flavoring. Use a glass container that reflects the purity and simple beauty of the water, so that you feel appreciative and uplifted with each sip.
2. Bless your water.
Before you drink, express gratitude for the water that is about to nourish your body. Take a moment to visualize it passing through you and leaving some of its calming, cleansing properties behind.
3. Shower the day away.
Some of us absorb the energy of others very easily. One way to cleanse the days’ events is to have either a quick shower or salt-water bath before bed to relax your mind and get your body into sleep mode.
4. Use water as a visualization tool.
One way to do this is by simply imagining stressful situations flowing down the drain as you wash your hands. Bonus: when you drink lots of water, you have to urinate often, so the opportunities for hand-washing abound!
Do an ocean salutation.
This affirmation and movement sequence is perfect to practice near your favorite body of water.
- Exhale and fold forward into Uttanasana (standing forward pose), affirming "I trust myself."
- Ground your hands on your legs or the floor and lift your spine toward the horizon into Ardha Uttanasana (half bend) affirming "I follow my dreams."
- Fold back into Uttanasana with the affirmation "I flow like water."
- Lift your head and reach up with arms stretched towards the sky, affirming "I am open to receive."
- Repeat for as many rounds as you like.
May the power of water carry your best intentions forward!