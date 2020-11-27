This 10-Minute Yoga Sequence Is Exactly How You Want To Start The Day

It’s no secret that establishing a regular yoga practice has many therapeutic benefits like improving mental health, promoting relaxation, plus increasing physical, spiritual, and emotional wellness.

For those reasons, yoga is a fantastic practice to kick off your morning. Whether you had a rough night sleeping or you’re looking for a simple way to start your day, moving through a flow first thing in the a.m. is a great way to set a calming and positive tone.

If you’re seeking to enhance your mornings and bring more mindfulness into your day, check out this quick and energizing 10-minute sequence I created.