5 Simple Yoga Poses To Start Your Morning Out With Energy & Ease

Whether you woke up on the wrong side of the bed or you just like to get your body moving in the morning, taking a few light, easy stretches first thing is a great way to get energized.

And since you've just woken up, it's a good idea to take it slow, make it mindful—and while you're at it—set an intention for the day ahead. Here are five simple stretches to take as soon as you're ready to start your morning.