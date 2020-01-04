A 20-Minute Morning Routine This Yoga Specialist Uses To Stay Grounded

Creating a morning self-care routine can transform your life. It might sound like an exaggeration, but setting aside time to connect with and nurture yourself before taking on the chaos of the day can truly make an impact on your well-being.

I have a morning routine that I do every day for 20 minutes right after I wake up—before I look at any emails or texts. My morning routine allows me to feel grounded in my own purpose, which helps me take on whatever the day throws at me with more focus and grace. The New Year is the perfect time to start setting the foundation for transformative habits, so why not start your morning routine today!