A 20-Minute Morning Routine This Yoga Specialist Uses To Stay Grounded
Creating a morning self-care routine can transform your life. It might sound like an exaggeration, but setting aside time to connect with and nurture yourself before taking on the chaos of the day can truly make an impact on your well-being.
I have a morning routine that I do every day for 20 minutes right after I wake up—before I look at any emails or texts. My morning routine allows me to feel grounded in my own purpose, which helps me take on whatever the day throws at me with more focus and grace. The New Year is the perfect time to start setting the foundation for transformative habits, so why not start your morning routine today!
Stretch and breathe in bed.
When I wake up, I do three sets of 4, 7, 8 breaths: Inhale for 4 counts, hold the breath for 7 counts and exhale for 8 counts. This breathing exercise energizes my mind and body. Afterward, I do a few gentle twists, hamstring stretches, and happy baby pose to gently awaken my muscles and internal organs.
Drink water with lemon.
The first thing that goes into my body every morning is a large glass of room-temperature water with organic lemon. This is both a nourishing way to start my day and is also thought to jump-start the metabolism.
5 sun salutations.
Moving first thing in the morning gets my blood flowing and awakens my body and mind. You might be surprised by how energized you feel after just five sun salutations. Bonus: I perform this sequence outside if I can. Practicing yoga on the bare earth helps me feel grounded and more calm, allowing me to take on the day from a place of mental and physical strength.
Meditation.
I set aside 10 minutes each morning for my personal meditation practice. Meditation is a great tool for calming, centering, and clarity.
Affirmations.
Words are powerful. I start my day with affirmations that inspire and motivate for a positive day ahead. Here are a few of my favorite affirmations: I am energized, I am happy, I am positive, I am loved.
Journaling.
After my morning meditation, I sit down and write about anything that came up while I was sitting. I also like to jot down my objectives for the day. Writing down what I want to get out of each day helps me prioritize when my plate is overflowing.
Energize with superfoods.
I drink a superfood smoothie every morning for breakfast. Smoothies support overall health because they deliver a concentration of nutrients without making your body work too hard in digestion. My morning smoothies are packed with green veggies; satisfying plant fats, like coconut oil or avocado; proteins; and superfoods, like matcha and spirulina.
This is my personal practice, which you can use as a road map to create your own morning routine. If you don't know where to start, give these practices a try. If something feels good and helps you to take on the day more effectively, keep it. If a practice feels forced, substitute it with something else that brings you joy and clarity.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.