The ability to manifest your greatest life is the great gift of the throat chakra and we all have unlimited access to it. Aligning your language with your intention is not always as easy as it sounds, but when you set your intention to use your words with precision, they become an unstoppable technology for transmitting thought forms into the material world. This is one of the reasons mantra is such an important part of so many spiritual paths—because your words create the world around you. The practice of manifestation is about using language with the potency it was designed for. Your words should be declarative, free of doubt, and rooted in the present moment. For example, if your intention is to write a book, speak the words "I am an author."

If you already have a manifestation practice and are not seeing results, it might be because you spend a few minutes each day making the right statements—but throughout the rest of the day, your language contradicts those statements. For example, You say, "I am a millionaire" every morning but then you tell your friend you can't afford a weekend getaway. I am not suggesting that you spend irresponsibly, but I am suggesting you use your words wisely. So rather than declining because you "can't afford" something, simply state that's "not currently aligned with my value system."

Healing the throat chakra is about shifting from misunderstanding into manifestation, and it is the path of forgiveness. Here are three exercises to support your throat chakra healing: