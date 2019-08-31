A Beginner's Guide To Actually Manifesting What You Want

As spiritual beings with free will, we are here to co-create our future with the universe. When we try to manifest something, we are attempting to align with the energy of that thing in order to bring it into our lives. You might want to manifest a way to make your community a better place for everyone, or a rewarding career where you can be of service.

When the idea of manifestation became popular in the mid-2000s, many people mistakenly believed that all they had to do was want something, create a vision board, and then their desired outcome would magically appear. But the process of manifestation is much more nuanced and involved than that! Here, I share some tips to help guide your manifestation journey.