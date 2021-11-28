Understanding The Mother Wound, The Unique Trauma We Inherit From Our Mothers

As children grow up, they may harbor guilt since they feel conflicted between wanting to live out their authentic truth yet fearing they could lose their mother's love if it's perceived as a rejection of her teachings. They may unconsciously respond by developing adaptive survival mechanisms to secure their mother's love and hopefully receive in return care from her and others. However, contorting yourself to please someone else doesn't address the underlying social programming and instead seeks to only reinforce the pattern of the mother wound. Macaluso points out that by disconnecting from your true self, it creates a fundamental distrust of your own needs, feelings, desires, gut instincts, and perception of reality. The distortion manifests in behaviors such as codependency and people-pleasing.