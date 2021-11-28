Understanding The Mother Wound, The Unique Trauma We Inherit From Our Mothers

To heal the mother wound, you must create a new relationship with yourself—one that isn't based on what society expects from women or what your mother expects from her daughter.

"Healing the mother wound consists of re-mothering yourself, which is the act of meeting your adult emotional, physical, and practical needs in ways that an imperfect yet 'good enough mother' might have done for you when you were younger," Macaluso says. "This means addressing the places within you that feel hurt or stuck, and giving yourself the love that you did not receive." She recommends working with a therapist and potentially finding community with other women to connect to your divine feminine in a positive context.

After validating your needs, take it one step further and engage your inner child to grieve the pain together. Through that, Wolkin says you can regulate your present-day adult nervous system and build the capacity to meet all of your feelings without shame. But take it slow: It won't be a linear process nurturing those neglected parts.

"When you are triggered or reactive, what's really happening is that your younger self is searching for a felt sense of safety. What is most needed in that moment is to soothe the little you. See if you can first and foremost practice holding compassion for the part of you that [needed] to be showered with unconditional love, presence, and safety by your primary attachment figure," she says. She recommends communicating to your inner child through visualization exercises, mindfulness, letter writing, or affirmations.

You may find yourself wanting to blame your mother, but Wolkin recommends trying to witness those complicated feelings with empathy when you can. Instead, she points out, it's more useful to parse through the origins of the wound—which are almost always systemic and societal in nature—to recognize patterns to break the cycle. You can't change your mother's marginalized identity, but you can choose your reaction to it and hold space for her. Offering your family and yourself forgiveness will help with the healing and release the rage.

"A crucial element in healing is separating yourself from your mother by reminding yourself that they are not you," Wolkin explains. If needed, set boundaries around the relationship and take space from her while you're healing.