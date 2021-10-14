"Mommy Issues" Are A Thing: Here's How They Could Be Showing Up In Your Life

It all comes down to how (or whether) your needs were met as a child and how those experiences influence you in adulthood. As Lyons explains, "we adapted behaviors as children in order to survive in our individual situations. For some, it meant literal survival, but for every child, there is an element of adaptation to fit." Based on how secure our attachment is to our earliest caregivers, she says, we decide how safe the world is, what the world expects from us, and what we can expect from the world.