"Mommy Issues" Are A Thing: Here's How They Could Be Showing Up In Your Life

Mommy issues can mean a lot of different things, but it typically refers to personal issues stemming from the relationship you had with your mother as you were growing up.

"Really what we're talking about there is how people's issues from their childhood—in terms of their attachment with their parents, in this case particularly with their mother—has impacted their development as a whole," clinical psychologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., tells mbg. She adds that these kinds of attachment issues are particularly pertinent with regard to people's social-emotional development and how that plays out in their life and relationships.

According to psychology expert and doctor of education Gertrude Lyons M.A., Ed.D., we've all been affected by the wiring of our formative years and the caregiving we received—in both empowering and limiting ways. "There is an important truth and possibility that opens up for us when we look into our past and examine everything, from trauma to subtle, seemingly innocuous emotional injuries we experienced in our childhoods," she explains.