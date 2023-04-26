Historically, the term “daddy issues” has been used in a derogatory way to describe women—but according to clinical psychotherapist Miriam Koshy, MSc, anyone can experience them, since it’s an attachment problem at its core. “The term is often used to shame women and minimize their needs and desires in relationships,” she tells mbg. “People misuse the term quite often…which can cause a woman to feel judged and suggest that something may be wrong with her. Anyone can have attachment wounds resulting from a lack of strong relationships with their parents, regardless of gender.”

Raffaello Antonino, Ph.D, a London-based counseling psychologist and clinical director at Therapy Central, tells mbg, “A man [may] experience ‘daddy issues’ well into his 30s or 40s if they grew up with an unstable father figure that made them feel ’not good enough’ for their love and attention as a child. In turn, their ‘daddy issues’ might make them insecure in their romantic relationships [or have] difficulties navigating relationships with powerful men in their lives, like a manager at work.”

“Using the term ‘daddy issues’ carelessly can perpetuate stigma and discourage individuals from seeking help for genuine emotional struggles,” he continues. “Individuals of any gender and sexual orientation can experience challenges related to their relationships with their fathers—as well as their mothers.” (That’s right—mommy issues are totally a thing).