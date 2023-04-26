Historically, the term "daddy issues" has been used in a derogatory way to describe women—but according to clinical psychotherapist Miriam Koshy, MSc, anyone can experience them since it's an attachment problem at its core. "The term is often used to shame women and minimize their needs and desires in relationships," she tells mbg. "People misuse the term quite often…which can cause a woman to feel judged and suggest that something may be wrong with her. Anyone can have attachment wounds resulting from a lack of strong relationships with their parents, regardless of gender."