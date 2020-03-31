5 Signs Your Need For Approval Is Sabotaging Your Love Life

Even if things in your dating life haven't gotten as dire as nose-diving a good thing, your need for approval can create a self-protective mask that's very difficult to remove. Remember that halting dance of white lies from the first few dates you went on? As your partner becomes more comfortable in a relationship with you, you'll start to watch as they relax and act like themselves. They'll stop fussing with their hair or outfit when you're around, and instead of taking you out to dinner, they might suggest a few nights sprawled on the couch with Netflix.

If you're even subconsciously afraid of rejection, and you find yourself needing constant approval from your partner, you may start to suppress your natural urges and desires in order to seem less "difficult." You'll swallow, for instance, the desire to go out more often, telling yourself that you're just being a chill partner, but in time, you'll start to resent both yourself and your partner for letting the relationship fall into place the way it has. And things will snowball.

In fact, a study published in the Journal of Social Psychology found a correlation between dishonesty and low self-esteem, specifically in romantic relationships between men and women. Another study even linked low self-esteem to a toxic pattern of conflict and a demand for approval; in other words, if a person's self-image is volatile, they're likely to act out in ambivalent ways while trying to keep their partner around.