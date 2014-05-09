8 Things I Say Most Often To My Therapy Clients

When their intent is to protect or control rather than to learn, I say:

4. There must be a very good reason you want to control right now rather than learn.

I ask, Is there something you're afraid of in opening to learning?

Sometimes, this will open the door to curiosity and we can explore the person’s false beliefs about opening to learning about loving themselves.

If the client is open to exploring this, then I say:

5. Put your focus into your heart and invite love, kindness and compassion.

Then, consciously move into the intent to learn about what you may be doing that may be causing your pain, or what is happening externally that may be causing your pain. At some point, with each of my clients, I have taught them how to connect with their personal source of spiritual guidance — their source of love, compassion, wisdom and truth. I invite them to bring this Presence inside so they can be very kind and caring with themselves.

If the client is feeling anxious, depressed, guilty, shamed, alone inside, empty or angry, then I say:

6. Ask the hurting part of you, 'What am I doing — or telling you — that is causing this feeling?"

Then I ask them to go inside and allow the feeling part of themselves — the inner child — to answer. I ask them to answer from inside, not from the head.

We then proceed to explore the beliefs and behaviors that may be causing these feelings. Once we get a clear picture of what is causing the pain, then I say:

7. What is the truth about this belief?

Open to learning with your higher guidance about the truth regarding these false beliefs, and about taking loving action on your own behalf. I encourage clients to ask their higher self, What is the truth about this belief? and What does my inner child need from me right now to feel loved by me? Once the client receives guidance regarding the loving action, and agrees to take the loving action in their own behalf, then I say:

8. Imagine taking the loving action ... how would you feel if you did?

If the client feels relief at the thought of taking the loving action, or relief from the session itself, then we know that they are on the right track. We practice this over and over until this process becomes a way of life. At first, they find it much easier when I'm facilitating them, but with time, they can do it easily themselves.