If your partner needs time alone, instead of asking your partner if they really love you, share what's happening with you internally. It can be scary to admit you feel like you're going to be abandoned if they don't want to hang out with you, but it'll help prevent the "protest behavior" when you tell your partner why you're feeling activated. Being able to share your emotions and ask for what you need from your partner creates an opening for vulnerability. You can feel safe in your body knowing you can advocate for yourself, and your partner can tell you the reasoning behind their behavior so you don't have to second-guess.