4 Things Everybody Gets Wrong About Attachment Styles

You've probably heard of attachment styles before.

In attachment theory, there are four categories of attachment for adults: secure, avoidant, anxious, and anxious-avoidant. If our needs aren't met in a relationship, we find ways of either not needing someone to fulfill them (avoidant) or the need for love becomes all-consuming (anxious). Some of us are a mix of the two (anxious-avoidants, also called disorganized), who fluctuate between building walls and being fiercely independent, and being overly concerned with our partners' needs and doing anything to keep them close. These attachment styles develop depending upon the caretaking we experienced in early childhood, as well as our intrinsic personalities and life experiences.

The attachment framework is a popular one for good reason: It can be very helpful for adults trying to make sense of how they show up in their relationships and why they show up that way. However, much of the information typically shared around attachment style can be incredibly binary and even shame-inducing. You're either secure or have a "messed up" attachment, it suggests. Most explanations of the theory also seem to attribute all of our feelings and actions in our relationships solely to our caregivers.

The truth is, attachment is way, way more complex than how we've been understanding it. Here are a few important clarifications about attachment styles that can help us understand attachment to be more of a spectrum we fluctuate across, which makes a lot more space for our natural variability as humans and can help us foster more compassion about who we are in our relationships: