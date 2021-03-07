8 Things To Keep In Mind If You're Dating Again After Being Cheated On

There's bound to be a lot that comes up when you first get together with someone new after you were cheated on. Know that it's OK. "One of the most important things is to validate your emotions of sadness and fear," licensed marriage and family therapist Shane Birkel, LMFT, tells mbg. "When you are cheated on, it is a serious betrayal and trauma. There is nothing wrong with you if you feel really sad and overwhelmed."

With that in mind, it's also important to recognize any feelings of shame surrounding the cheating, relationship therapist Ken Page, LCSW, explains. Thoughts like, "I'm not attractive enough," or "Why did my last partner want someone else?" may come up, as you attempt to blame yourself for your partner's poor choices. This requires "a lot of tender care and support," he adds.