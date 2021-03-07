8 Things To Keep In Mind If You're Dating Again After Being Cheated On

Page notes that the experience of being betrayed is one of the most traumatic experiences someone can have, and it can be difficult to even wrap our minds around how much that betrayal shakes us to the core. "The most important thing to do is to take care of yourself," he says, adding when you experience trauma like this, you really have to put yourself first and know there's healing that needs to happen for you. And as Birkel notes, "Remind yourself that you will be happy and healthy whether this new relationship works out or not."