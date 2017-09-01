The 3 Personality Types Most Likely To Cheat (And The Most Common Reasons They Do It)

That handsome narcissist across the coffee bar is likely to be somewhat neurotic, with a deep underlying lack of confidence, stemming from an insecure attachment to the primary caregiver in early childhood. Under their confident exterior, they may secretly suffer from excessive worry, guilt, and anxiety. Meanwhile, the smooth-operating and deceitful sociopath two seats over is much more detached, resulting from an avoidant attachment to his primary caregiver, if they had one.

People with avoidant-attachment style have trouble getting close to, trusting, and relying on others. They actually seek out relationships that are more likely to be distant and less emotionally demanding. Their early bonding experience likely involved a distracted or dismissive authoritarian parent who failed to satisfy their needs. As a result, they seek comfort from those who are less intimate and committed in their relationships. That’s their skill set. An extramarital relationship perfectly avoids the threat of intimacy in a sexual relationship, whereas the narcissist actually craves and longs for the intimacy that was lacking in his insecure early attachment to his parent, and may very well be lacking in his current relationship with his wife.