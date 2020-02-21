Since so much of sexual narcissists' self-esteem hinges on getting approval in the bedroom, they can become highly emotional if they don't get what they want. They may get angry and even try to manipulate or coerce someone into sex, says Santan: "The narcissist might demand and manipulate for a certain sexual activity that falls outside the partner's comfort zone and then threaten to tell others that it was the partner's idea or that the partner is the perverted one."