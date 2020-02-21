"A sexual narcissist has an overly positive, egotistical admiration of their own sexual prowess and can become consumed by their obsession with sexual performance and the need for the sexual admiration of others," couples' therapist Brandon Santan, Ph.D., tells mbg. Most narcissists idealize their own self-image and have a grandiose sense of self-importance, Santan explains, but for sexual narcissists, these traits particularly show up in relation to sexual performance.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual doesn't classify narcissism into different types, but the concept of sexual narcissism has been demonstrated by several research studies. The Sexual Narcissism Scale used to measure this characteristic includes four traits: