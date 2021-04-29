Reconnect with a support system outside of the manipulator. Refuse to be emotionally isolated again. Envelope yourself in stable and loving relationships with family and friends. If they too have been bought into the positive image of your partner, consider reconnecting with old friends who haven’t yet met your partner. Or make new ones by taking up a hobby or sport that will allow you to interact with a different circle of people. The healthier the hobby, the better. Think, Zumba class or hiking group over mixology course or bar hopping. Physical activity that engages with nature will help you reconnect with your intuition and release pent up emotional stress.