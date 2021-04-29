Remember that time your friend was dating that person you absolutely hated? You could see from a mile away that this partner was manipulative and conniving, but there was no convincing your bestie. Rather than heed your advice, your pal quickly reminded you of the skeletons in your closet by pointing out all the times you were totally enamored with absolute jerks.

The reality is that it is very easy to spot emotional manipulation when it happens to people you love, but professionals say it is hard to spot the puppetmaster pulling your own strings. We spoke with licensed psychologist Kate Balestrieri, Ph.D., CST, and mental health counselor Destiny McCoy, LMSW, about the different types of manipulation that exist, telltale signs to confirm it’s happening to you, and solutions to curb manipulation in relationships.