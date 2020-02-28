One 2018 study5 checked in with couples every four years between 2006 and 2014 and found relationships where one person began watching porn between the first and second wave were nearly twice as likely to get divorced. That makes for some scary headlines, but note that the rate of divorce jumped from 6% among porn-free couples to just 11% among couples where one person started watching porn. And interestingly, porn didn't affect all couples equally—those who watched two to three times a month were most likely to separate, but people who watched once a day were actually less likely to get divorced than people who never watched porn. The study also didn't solve our chicken-or-egg problem: Does porn use contribute to an unhappy marriage, or does an unhappy marriage contribute to porn use?