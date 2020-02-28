Many studies have found that watching porn is linked to lower relationship satisfaction. "This might relate to one of the parties using porn to avoid connecting with their [significant other] or as an escape versus connecting with their partner," Brito says. "It is difficult to say if porn is the culprit for an unhappy relationship or if it has to do with lack of skills in relating to each other, managing conflict, and knowing how to emotionally regulate each other."

For example, a 2016 study on people in relationships found watching porn by yourself is associated with less relationship satisfaction, less intimacy, and less commitment. But couples where partners watch porn together actually had similar levels of relationship satisfaction, intimacy, and commitment as couples where neither partner watches porn.

Importantly, although many studies have linked porn use with relationship unhappiness, there's yet to be conclusive evidence that watching porn causes relationship unhappiness. In other words, it's possible that people who are unhappier in their relationships and their sex lives just tend to watch more porn.

One 2018 study checked in with couples every four years between 2006 and 2014 and found relationships where one person began watching porn between the first and second wave were nearly twice as likely to get divorced. That makes for some scary headlines, but note that the rate of divorce jumped from 6% among porn-free couples to just 11% among couples where one person started watching porn. And interestingly, porn didn't affect all couples equally—those who watched two to three times a month were most likely to separate, but people who watched once a day were actually less likely to get divorced than people who never watched porn. The study also didn't solve our chicken-or-egg problem: Does porn use contribute to an unhappy marriage, or does an unhappy marriage contribute to porn use?

Meanwhile, other studies have actually found watching porn might improve relationships. A 2017 study found people most commonly say porn has "no negative effects" on their relationship, and people more frequently reported positive effects than negative effects. Another 2017 study found a person looking at pornographic images had no effect on how attracted they were to their partner and how in love they felt.

How couples feel about porn may play a big role in how it affects their relationship: A 2018 study found, among people who are more accepting of porn, watching a lot of porn is associated with more relationship satisfaction. But for those who are less accepting of porn, watching porn was associated with less relationship satisfaction.