5 Real Reasons People Cheat (No, It's Not Just 'Because They're A Bad Person')

If you've been cheated on, you'll likely be spending a lot of time grieving and wondering why this happened. It's important not to blame yourself no matter what you want to do with your relationship moving forward. Whether you stay and make it work or decide you want to end the relationship, it's helpful to try to understand the real reasons your partner may have cheated. Clarity can be the key to healing.

If you are in an affair and not sure why you cheat, it can be hard to make sense of your own behavior. You might question your own integrity and wonder how you could be doing this to someone you still care about. Compartmentalizing your relationships and trying to balance these parts of your life can be stressful. Your friends and family may judge you and accuse you of being a bad person.

But not all cheaters are trying to hurt their partner. Most people who cheat are looking for something. The important thing is to spend some time thinking about why you cheat and what you're looking for.

Even cheaters can live in integrity moving forward. Tell the truth to yourself about what you are doing and what you really want. When you can do that first, then it will be easier to tell the truth to everyone else and make good decisions both for yourself and the people around you.