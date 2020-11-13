16 Signs Of Trouble In A Marriage & How To Revive It, From Therapists

An unhappy marriage is more than just a rough spot—but it doesn’t mean your marriage is doomed. It may take a lot of soul searching and hard questions to figure out whether you want to make the marriage work, or if it's time to walk away. (Here's how to know if your marriage is over.)

But if you and your partner decide your relationship is worth it, you've already overcome a huge hurdle—and your marriage may be even stronger once you come out on the other side.