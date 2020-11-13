16 Signs Of Trouble In A Marriage & How To Revive It, From Therapists

16 Signs Of An Unhappy Marriage & What To Do About It
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Most if not all marriages will encounter the occasional rough patch over the years—but when does a rough patch turn into an entirely unhappy or loveless marriage? It can be scary to consider the possibility that your marriage is over or to even recognize the signs in the first place, but it is possible to come back to each other, if that's what you both want. Here are the main signs you're in an unhappy marriage and what to do about it, according to marriage therapists.
16 signs you’re in an unhappy marriage.
1. There’s constant criticism.
Constant criticism is an indication that feelings of love and warmth for each other are being replaced by judgment. If you're constantly criticizing each other, that's not a good sign, according to licensed therapist and co-founder of Viva Wellness, Jor-El Caraballo, LMHC. "Criticism or name calling is a huge boundary violation," adds licensed marriage and family therapist, Shane Birkel, LMFT.
2. Your relationship has become sexless.
Another sign of an unhappy marriage is a virtually nonexistent sex life. Or, when you do have sex on the rare occasion, it's not great. Of course, not having sex all the time isn't necessarily a bad thing, and some couples don't mind a sexless relationship. It's not so much about how often married couples have sex; rather, it's about whether you enjoy the sex with your spouse and feel good about your shared sex life.
3. You struggle to spend time together.
Being around each other may feel like a chore, or extremely forced. Without the sense of intimacy that was once there, you may feel like you have nothing to say—and also don't really care what they have to say.
4. You stop sharing wins with each other.
When something exciting happens, who's the first one you call? If it was once your spouse and now it's a friend or family member, that's a sign your marriage has taken a hit. Birkel notes that in unhappy marriages, there isn't much motivation to connect or share anything.
5. You’re both defensive.
Caraballo and Birkel both note that constant defensiveness is a sure sign that the two of you aren't communicating well, going hand in hand with the constant criticism. Simple statements or questions can also be met with backlash. For example, when one partner reminds the other to do a chore, they may get defensive and say something along the lines of, "I already said I was going to do it—don't guilt trip me."
6. You avoid each other, as much as you can.
Birkel says that generally avoiding each other is also a relatively obvious sign things aren't going well. You'll like make separate plans and have no motivation to spend time together—all of which point to an unhappy marriage.
7. You daydream about leaving.
It's entirely possible that fantasies of leaving or being single will start to pop up in your mind. You're becoming aware of the issues facing your marriage, and how the marriage makes you feel, and it's inevitably causing you to think of the other possibilities.
8. There's an anxious versus avoidant attachment dynamic.
Something Birkel has frequently noticed is a clash of attachment styles: "There's a spectrum of people who are pursuers," he explains, "who are kind of boundary-less and get their self esteem from how the other person feels about them. And then there are withdrawers—conflict avoiders that don't want to talk about issues." In these scenarios, there's often a cycle of one pursuing and the other withdrawing, only to cause more subsequent pursuing and withdrawing.
9. You feel more yourself separate.
When you first get together with your spouse, you're supposed to feel like they bring out the best in you, and you like who you are around them. In an unhappy marriage, you'll feel more yourself when they're not around, and may even dislike who you are around them, Birkel says.
10. You stop arguing.
Not arguing anymore roughly translates to the two of you not being willing to work through things anymore, Birkel says. Arguing isn't great, obviously, but at least it means you're still fighting for something. "Losing motivation to work through things with each other is a really bad sign."
11. You're in denial about negative patterns.
Whether you've been together for decades or you're just not keen on the idea of divorce, accepting you're in an unhappy marriage can be very difficult. This can result in denial, or an "inability to recognize negative patterns," Birkel says, adding, "if you don't recognize it, it's going to be very difficult to improve on your relationship."
12. There's no understanding or compassion.
Things like blame, judgment, and shaming will often take the forefront in an unhappy marriage, Birkel says, leaving little to no room for understanding or compassion. When something goes wrong or isn't working, no one's willing to give the other the benefit of the doubt, a supportive gesture, or even just a loving tone of voice.
13. Body language changes.
We can tell a lot from body language, and it's usually not too hard to read when you know what to look for. Very basically, you and your spouse may always angle yourselves away from each other, even when speaking. You may cross your arms or put your hands on your hips a lot, in a dominating or defensive manner.
14. It feels physically wrong being together.
Being in each other's presence is no longer warm and joyful and instead likely feels cold, awkward, and uncomfortable. This may actually show up in certain body language, such as the examples mentioned above, but it can also simply be an overwhelming feeling that you don't want to be physically near each other. A marriage without intimacy may struggle to survive.
15. You feel contempt towards each other.
Along with defensiveness and criticism, contempt is one of the "Four Horsemen" of relationships described by The Gottman Institute, one of the leaders in relationship research, Caraballo explains. Contempt is a kind of extreme disdain for another person, akin to hatred and disgust. It's a lingering emotion, and it will make most encounters with your spouse unpleasant.
16. You stonewall each other.
The fourth and final "horseman," Caraballo says, is stonewalling. It essentially involves someone shutting down, particularly during conflict. They might walk away or simply surrender to make the conflict go away and be left alone. Birkel adds that stonewalling shows an unwillingness to improve your relationship.
Can you revive an unhappy marriage?
Yes, a loveless or unhappy marriage can still be revived as long as both partners are committed to doing the work.
"Reviving an unhappy or unfulfilling marriage starts first and foremost with a desire to have things change," Caraballo says. The desire to work things out also must also be followed by concrete steps to repair, he says. "This could look like learning new ways to communicate more effectively, managing finances differently, or anything in between."
Couples therapy will likely be extremely helpful if not necessary, Birkel and Caraballo note. You can also try using "therapist-written books on relationship repair together, or attend workshops or retreats led by licensed professionals," Caraballo adds.
And always remember, Birkel says, if you've made the decision to work on your problems and try to save your marriage, "this is a person you love and care about and want to make it work with," he says. Remind yourself of that fact often.
The bottom line:
An unhappy marriage is more than just a rough spot—but it doesn’t mean your marriage is doomed. It may take a lot of soul searching and hard questions to figure out whether you want to make the marriage work, or if it's time to walk away. (Here's how to know if your marriage is over.)
But if you and your partner decide your relationship is worth it, you've already overcome a huge hurdle—and your marriage may be even stronger once you come out on the other side.
