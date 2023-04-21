16 Signs Of Trouble In A Marriage & How To Revive It, From Therapists

According to psychologist Debra Campbell, Ph.D., if you do want to stay together, "Act now if you want to save the relationship with openness, energy, empathy, love, and most of all by teaming up again." She says that this is your relationship’s trial by fire, and now's the time to really fight for each other. "Turn to one another with a shared focus, or keep gazing out the side windows, ignoring each other, at your own peril," she previously wrote for mindbodygreen.