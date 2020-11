16 Signs Of Trouble In A Marriage & How To Revive It, From Therapists

Most if not all marriages will encounter the occasional rough patch over the years—but when does a rough patch turn into an entirely unhappy or loveless marriage? It can be scary to consider the possibility that your marriage is over or to even recognize the signs in the first place, but it is possible to come back to each other, if that's what you both want. Here are the main signs you're in an unhappy marriage and what to do about it, according to marriage therapists.