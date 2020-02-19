Separation is often viewed as something negative, but it doesn't have to be. There are three types of separation: trial, permanent, and legal. While a permanent or legal separation usually means the relationship is over, a trial separation is usually a period of time when the couple is deciding whether to stay together or break up. It's a matter of looking at a relationship holistically to evaluate whether a couple is still on the same path and willing to compromise, explains licensed psychotherapist Zi Wang, Ed.M., LMHC.

Separation helps to create space and relieve feelings of conflict, disappointment, anger, or sadness. When those feelings are pervasive in a relationship, it can be emotionally and physically exhausting to continue in that space, adds licensed clinical psychologist Melissa Robinson-Brown, Ph.D. So, separation may be necessary to think clearly about the direction a marriage is heading. Robinson-Brown says a separation can even be good for a marriage "if people have similar goals while separated and are either actually doing things to work on the marriage and repair whatever ruptures have occurred or working to divorce amicably."