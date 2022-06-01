When you think about the things that stand in the way of you and your financial goals, the first thing to come to mind are likely the practical hurdles. From surprise expenses to income changes, there’s no shortage of roadblocks that can inhibit our ability to plan for our financial day-to-day lives and futures. But we should also be mindful of the mental health barriers that may be limiting our relationships with our personal finances.

And the most common emotion people have around money is anxiety. According to recent surveys, one-third of Americans say they’re more anxious about their personal finances for 2022 than they were in 2021. Another one-third says that they're just as anxious about this year as they were last. That’s two-thirds of Americans who feel anxious when they think about money.

And other than anxiety just being an unpleasant feeling to experience (no matter the cause), it can also hinder smart money decisions. “Unfortunately, neither financial literacy nor emotional literacy are taught, so when these feelings come up, we don't know how to deal with it," Bari Tessler, a financial therapist, tells us about financial anxiety.

That’s why we have to get clarity about our own financial situations before we can move forward in a more thoughtful manner. Here, three steps you can take to ease your financial worries and gain confidence with your budgeting choices.