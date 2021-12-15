What Does It Actually Mean To Be "Triggered"? We Asked Psychologists

Trigger warnings have become a controversial topic, with some people touting their importance while others look down upon them as overused for the "overly sensitive." This is clearly nuanced, but then again, maybe trigger warnings aren't meant to be politicized—only helpful and courteous, especially for those in classroom settings and online groups, being assigned works they wouldn't have otherwise sought out to read.

Darsa says that trigger warnings are helpful in the sense that they give the room for an individual's mind and body to prepare for a triggering event, which might lead them to dissociate, have a panic attack, and go into emotional distress. The warning gives the opportunity for the individual to make the decision on experiencing the trigger, instead of it crawling up on them as an unpleasant surprise, which most likely was the case at the onset of their trauma.

"Knowing that there is an upcoming trigger could be helpful in being prepared and keeping ourselves more grounded, thus having a less negative experience when face to face with the trigger," Darsa tells mbg.

Still, there's always the potential of too much of something good. Darsa reminds us that the trigger response itself could be the body's reaction of protecting itself from a potential threat by making one lose presence in the moment to get away from the threatful situation. "It is important to learn the skills to cope with triggers and keep yourself grounded while dealing with these triggers and prevent them from impacting your functionality in your daily activities," she says.