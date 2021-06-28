"Social cues can even be things like physical attributes like how they dress when they're with you," Beurkens notes. The way someone dresses can reflect the way they're viewing the situation or the way they want to be viewed in the situation, such as when someone might dress up for a date or wear more professional attire for a work function. That said, not everyone can afford a variety of clothes for different scenarios, so clothing choices can also simply be functional choices for many people.