From infancy onward, most people naturally and intuitively learn to read social cues. In fact, Beurkens explains, "The nonverbal aspects of communication are the first, most meaningful aspects of communication for infants" because they don't yet understand language.

Nuñez adds that "babies start learning social cues at an early age, then as they get older, start learning social cues through parallel play." Children are able to pick up on the "rhythm" or flow of interactions, and this skill can become strengthened with time.

Our understanding of these cues forms the foundation of our communication development, according to Beurkens, and plays a major role in how our communication style develops as we mature. As we begin to grasp verbal language, "the use of words and speaking grows out of that foundation of nonverbal communication—so it is learned, and it's also an intuitive and natural process."

That said, not everyone will pick up on social cues as readily or easily. People on the autism spectrum, people with learning disabilities, and people with certain mental health conditions may struggle with some aspects of reading social cues or may have other ways of communicating their thoughts and feelings.