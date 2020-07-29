Sociopaths and psychopaths have many of the same symptoms, and they both fall under the diagnosis of ASPD. "Both lack empathy, are self-centered and self-serving, use others for personal gain, and cause emotional and sometimes physical harm," Mancao says. "The differences between a sociopath and psychopath lie in their conscience and behaviors."

According to Abrams, sociopaths usually have a history of childhood trauma or abuse but may be able to connect with others. They understand the concept of remorse to a degree but generally aren't strong enough to avoid harmful behaviors. Their ability to connect and form emotions may lead sociopaths to be more impulsive and erratic.

"On the other hand, psychopaths may not even form relationships or emotional attachments to others so exhibit no remorse when they manipulate or harm," she says. "The research also shows that psychopaths may have more of a genetic predisposition and be colder."