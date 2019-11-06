We all know that childhood traumas, such as abuse, neglect, or having parents with substance abuse issues can cause long-standing emotional trauma. But according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the consequences of childhood emotional trauma are not just mental; they're physical, too.

The report showed that Americans who have adverse childhood experiences (also referred to as ACEs) have a much higher risk for any of the leading causes of death, which include heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, chronic lower respiratory disease, stroke, Alzheimer's, dementia, influenza, kidney disease, and suicide.

The overall take-home message? That childhood traumas can have serious health repercussions that reach far into adulthood—and that's a public health issue worthy of much more time and attention.