The Dark Triad: 3 Dark Personality Types Psychologists Say To Avoid

Jonason admits that his tool, as well as many others, has gender implications. "In the items to measure most of these types of traits, the questions are much easier for men to endorse than for women," he says. As such, these tools might artificially inflate sex and gender differences. For example, asking how many fistfights a person has gotten into usually means that more men are likely to admit to it and more likely to have done it. However, Jonason explains that there might be different manifestations of psychopathy based on gender. "What we know is about how these traits manifest in men. The things men tend to do when scoring high on psychopathy are considered to be far more heinous crimes than things women do," he adds. His recent research on cyberstalking shows the nuance of how female dark personalities differ from males.