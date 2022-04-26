The Dark Triad: 3 Dark Personality Types Psychologists Say To Avoid

Any online search will yield a number of tests and tools that attempt to identify the Dark Triad personality traits, each of varying quality and accuracy. Jonason is working on a book that compiles a number of tools out there to identify these traits. He notes that there is a long history of self-reported personality trait measurement tools going back to the 1970s, such as the Narcissistic Personality Inventory and the MACH-IV for Machiavellianism by Christie and Geis. Paulhus, one of the original researchers to give a name to the Dark Triad, has also created a series of tools, including the Short Dark Triad (SD-3), and has expanded their focus to include sadism in addition to the other three dark traits.

Jonason admits that his tool, as well as many others, has gender implications. "In the items to measure most of these types of traits, the questions are much easier for men to endorse than for women," he says. As such, these tools might artificially inflate sex and gender differences. For example, asking how many fistfights a person has gotten into usually means that more men are likely to admit to it and more likely to have done it. However, Jonason explains that there might be different manifestations of psychopathy based on gender. "What we know is about how these traits manifest in men. The things men tend to do when scoring high on psychopathy are considered to be far more heinous crimes than things women do," he adds. His recent research on cyberstalking shows the nuance of how female dark personalities differ from males.

Importantly, Dark Triad traits are not diagnosable mental health conditions. "The dark triad traits are similar to other personality traits such that each of us possesses some level of these traits," Zeigler-Hill explains. "For example, everyone possesses some level of narcissism. Most of us possess a moderate level of narcissism, whereas others possess either a relatively low level of narcissism or a relatively high level of narcissism. Individuals with higher levels of narcissism tend to have more interpersonal conflicts than those with lower levels of narcissism."

Instead of diagnosing the person's exact affliction, researchers say it is best to identify the harm the person leaves in their wake and get tactical about remedies.